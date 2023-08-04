Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.42. 167,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,500. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.