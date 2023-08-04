Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WBA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.37. 1,158,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,611. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

