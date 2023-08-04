Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,823 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock worth $33,741,133 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

