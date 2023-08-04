Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.74. 109,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,245. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

