Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,900,890,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.72. 837,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

