Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Ares Capital by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 380,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.