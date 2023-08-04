Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.59. 230,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.57.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

