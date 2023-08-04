Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,944,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LLY traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.88. The stock had a trading volume of 251,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,691. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $425.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.30 and its 200 day moving average is $392.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

