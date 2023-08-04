Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 16,266.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,977,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after acquiring an additional 469,339 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,861,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 68,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $73.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,330. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $429.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.81.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

