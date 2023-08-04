Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Lowered to $38.00 at TD Securities

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,729,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,701. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

