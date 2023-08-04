WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,020 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,015,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $93,697,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,626,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,987,000 after buying an additional 1,698,753 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSC remained flat at $43.54 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

