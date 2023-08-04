Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $165.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wingstop by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

