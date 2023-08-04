Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.23 Million

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $217.63 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

