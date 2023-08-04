Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:WWW traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.56. 699,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $997.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.91 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

