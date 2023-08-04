World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WWE. Loop Capital lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of WWE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.62. The stock had a trading volume of 546,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.81% and a net margin of 12.65%. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,587,000 after buying an additional 103,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,560,000 after purchasing an additional 210,614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

