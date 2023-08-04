WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.54

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $231.97 million and $4.54 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003099 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007842 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007581 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
