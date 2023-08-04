WPP plc (LON:WPP) to Issue GBX 15 Dividend

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WPP Trading Down 5.9 %

LON:WPP opened at GBX 797.20 ($10.23) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 851.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 917.14. The stock has a market cap of £8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,388.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.20. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 713 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.48), for a total transaction of £33,471.36 ($42,972.60). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.92) to GBX 1,260 ($16.18) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,170 ($15.02) to GBX 1,230 ($15.79) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($16.18) to GBX 1,245 ($15.98) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 890 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.17) in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,145.88 ($14.71).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

