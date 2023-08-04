Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.98 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 34.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $13.98 billion and approximately $8,828.51 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,045,784,123 coins and its circulating supply is 35,017,552,244 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,045,784,123.046 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.31990121 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $7,953.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

