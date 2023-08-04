Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Xencor Stock Performance

Xencor stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. 523,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. Xencor has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Xencor by 48.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 388.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 65,587 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $177,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

