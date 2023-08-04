Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %
XENE opened at $37.64 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xenon Pharmaceuticals
- What is a SEC Filing?
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is Kellogg Company A Buy Before It Splits Into 2 Businesses?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Banking Bulls: 2 Stocks Set To Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.