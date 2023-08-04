Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XENE opened at $37.64 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

