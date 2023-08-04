Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinyi Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.
Xinyi Solar Company Profile
Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.
