XY Capital Ltd Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 226.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,376 shares during the period. Woodside Energy Group makes up approximately 0.8% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Woodside Energy Group Profile

WDS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.03. 327,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,734. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

