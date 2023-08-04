XY Capital Ltd Has $5.95 Million Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

XY Capital Ltd grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 501.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743,782 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,030 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 424,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,736. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

