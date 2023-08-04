XY Capital Ltd Has $856,000 Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 285.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tenaris by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,214,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,772,000 after acquiring an additional 362,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,946,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after purchasing an additional 167,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after purchasing an additional 622,827 shares in the last quarter. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TS. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Tenaris Stock Performance

TS stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,579,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,264. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 24.75%. Tenaris’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

