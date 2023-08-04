XY Capital Ltd Increases Stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the quarter. H World Group comprises 1.2% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in H World Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,968 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in H World Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 990,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $53.52.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTHT. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

