XY Capital Ltd Sells 16,669 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

XY Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,669 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Aegon were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,160,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 697,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aegon by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,248,000 after purchasing an additional 576,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 860,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 189,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

AEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. HSBC raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

AEG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 1,053,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,502. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

