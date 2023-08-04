Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Lowered to $129.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued an initiates rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.25.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:XYL traded down $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $105.67. 1,909,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.74. Xylem has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.