XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $47.05 million and $342,469.24 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00350322 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $341,188.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

