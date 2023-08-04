Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 20642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.
Yankuang Energy Group shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 10th. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.
