Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Citigroup

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.47.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,569. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.97. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,681 shares of company stock worth $2,289,403 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $152,040,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,553,000 after acquiring an additional 984,584 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

