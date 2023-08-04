Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SLG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.17. 206,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $51.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 437.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -45.39%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.