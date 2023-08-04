Zacks Research Comments on Snap-on Incorporated’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $18.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. CL King started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

NYSE SNA opened at $273.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.33 and its 200 day moving average is $257.31.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

