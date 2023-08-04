ZClassic Hits Market Cap of $491,029.64 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. ZClassic has a market cap of $491,029.64 and $49.66 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00100764 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00055886 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00032463 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

