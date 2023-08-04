Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Barclays

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,774. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 186.56% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zeta Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

