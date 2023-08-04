Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Barclays

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of ZETA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,774. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.
Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 186.56% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
