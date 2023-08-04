Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.70.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.77. 615,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,464. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $85,495.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,976 shares of company stock worth $2,160,226 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

