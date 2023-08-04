Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZG. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ZG stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 615,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,464. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $55.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $163,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,226. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.