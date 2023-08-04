Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.8 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

