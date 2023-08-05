12,311 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 136,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

RWO opened at $41.43 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.