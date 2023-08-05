AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABCL shares. SVB Securities lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 47,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 118,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after buying an additional 120,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,175,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 325,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

