ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $399.05 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017469 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014182 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,024.53 or 1.00099241 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001481 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $394.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

