ADTRAN (ADTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $323.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTN stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 292,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 169,789 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $644,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,513,000 after acquiring an additional 86,787 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 348.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ADTRAN by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.