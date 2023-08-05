Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5,788.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

