Advent Technologies (ADN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Advent Technologies to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.
Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 1,087.97%. On average, analysts expect Advent Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Advent Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ADN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.09. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.
About Advent Technologies
Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.
