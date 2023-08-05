Advent Technologies (ADN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Advent Technologies to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 1,087.97%. On average, analysts expect Advent Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.09. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Advent Technologies by 71.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

