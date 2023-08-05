Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The business had revenue of $641.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 200,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

