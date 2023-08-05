Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.
Alliant Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.30. 1,834,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55.
Alliant Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,383,000 after acquiring an additional 95,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Further Reading
