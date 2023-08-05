Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $117.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALL. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.77.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.78. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allstate will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,450,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359,986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

