American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $18.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,976 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,231,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after buying an additional 1,913,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

