Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -209.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,992,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,075 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,574,000 after acquiring an additional 106,255 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

