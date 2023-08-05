AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $166.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $156.63 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $164.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.69.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

