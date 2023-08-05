Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $249.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $243.28 on Monday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.45 and a 200-day moving average of $235.24.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

